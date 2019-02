Cheryl Mullis (McCurley)

Cheryl Mullis (McCurley) passed away February 11th.

She is survived by her mother (Joy McCurley), Brother (Patrick McCurley), two sons and a daughter (Joseph, Phillip, & Katie).

Cheryl loved her friends and family and her Lord and Savior. She continuously sought to learn all she could through His word. We know now she is in heaven; no more pain, no more sorrow and all the answers she sought. She is loved very much and will be missed.