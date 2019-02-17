After a stellar season with both teams winning double digit games, the playoff journey came to an end on Friday for the Fox basketball teams.

The Lady Foxes ended their season at 21-5 overall following a heartbreaking 58-46 defeat against the Waurika Lady Eagles at Central High in the Regional Consolation Semifinals.

No statistical information was available from the game as of press time.

As for the Foxes, they also had their season come to an end at 19-8 after falling to No. 20 Roff by a score of 61-36 in the Regional Consolation Semifinals also at Central High.

Both teams scored nine points in the opening quarter, before Roff went on a 15-9 run to grab the lead going into halftime.

Fox was outscored 12-11 in the third quarter, before Roff finished off the game with a 15-11 run in the fourth quarter.

Drew Martin led the Foxes with 20 points followed by Aaron Bassett with eight points and David Martin with seven points.