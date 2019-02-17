Ronnie L. Mantle, age 81, of Afton, Oklahoma passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Grandwood Assisted Living after a long illness.

Ronnie was born on May 7, 1937 to Eugene “Tunney” and Floy (Kerr) Mantle in Miami, Oklahoma. He grew up and attended high school in Commerce, Oklahoma. He went on to attend college at Pittsburg State University.

An upholsterer by trade, Ronnie worked at Blue Star Boat in Miami and also had his own upholstery business.

On December 2, 1999, Ronnie married Susan Nelson in Miami, Oklahoma and the couple made their home in Afton on Grand Lake, where he enjoyed fishing and golfing.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Vicki Mantle and wife, Karen Mantle.

He is survived by wife, Sue Mantle of the home, son, Michael Mantle & wife, Monique of Bixby, Oklahoma and son, Jon Mantle of Owasso, Oklahoma, brother, Max Mantle of Joplin, Missouri, 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Private family services are planned at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.