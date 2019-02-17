When the Ardmore Tigers last played Lawton MacArthur on Feb. 1, they were torched for 102 points.

While this occurrence didn’t happen Friday night at the Ardmore High School Gymnasium, the Tigers still weren’t able to solve their MacArthur puzzle.

Ardmore struggled out of the gates and never recovered as the No. 7 Highlanders cruised to a 92-60 victory against the Tigers at the Ardmore High School Gymnasium.

MacArthur came out strong in the first quarter scoring 32 points, while the Tigers were held to just seven.

The offense did pick up for the Tigers before halftime as they managed to score 19 points, but MacArthur was two steps ahead as the Highlanders increased their lead with 25 points before the break.

Ardmore did manage to outscore MacArthur in the third quarter 19-14 to make it a 71-45 contest going to the fourth, but the Tigers were outscored 21-15 down the stretch.

Dante Roberts led the Tigers with 14 points in the game followed by Mylic Ritche with 13 points.

E.J. Cohee and Elijah Franks both scored seven points apiece.

Ardmore will open the playoffs next Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Lawton MacArthur in the opening round of the regional tournament when the Tigers take on the Ada Cougars.

The winner will play either Altus or MacArthur for the regional championship.