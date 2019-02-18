The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday as snow, sleet and freezing rain are possible across much of the state.

Ahead of that storm, Shawnee Public Schools announced Monday evening that classes will be canceled Tuesday, Feb. 19, because of that anticipated storm.

As of Monday night's press deadline, several other local school districts also made early decisions to cancel classes. Earlsboro, North Rock Creek, Grove, Pleasant Grove and McLoud Schools were among those in Pottawatomie County announcing no classes for Tuesday, along with Chandler in Lincoln County.



The NWS expects snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches across portions

of western and northern Oklahoma, while ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are possible.

The highest amounts were being expected along and near the Interstate 44 corridor from near Lawton to Oklahoma City and Chandler. Those accumulations could lead to some impacts, including slick roadways.

With that forecast, road crews statewide, including both Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas, were on standby Monday night while monitoring highways, bridges and overpasses as a winter storm was anticipated to move into the state and could potentially impacting the Oklahoma City metro area during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Pre-treatment began in central and north-central regions and in the Oklahoma City metro area Monday, but drivers should plan a route and allow plenty of time Tuesday morning.

Drivers also are urged to check weather forecasts, use the ODOT app or visit www.okroads.org to stay up to date on this potential weather event and road conditions.

516 trucks available statewide

148 salt sheds statewide

220,000 tons of salt and/or sand/salt mix on hand

ODOT's Road Conditions Hotline 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) and website www.okroads.org

During snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

NOTE: Additional advisories will be sent as conditions change.

