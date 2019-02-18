A celebration and walk originally planned Tuesday, Feb. 19 to celebrate the Shawnee Homeland Stores' new healthy initiative has been rescheduled for April.

Because of the possibility of winter weather in the forecast, official with Homeland have decided it best to postpone the ribbon cutting, walk and celebration, which will not be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

On April 9, the community is invited to celebrate with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9th at Homeland Grocery on Harrison and MacArthur, 2705 N Harrison, Shawnee, followed by a fun celebration walk between the two stores finishing at Homeland Grocery on Kickapoo and Independence, 600 W Independence, Shawnee.

The Community Fun Walk and Celebration are to commemorate the reopening of both Homeland stores, which partnered with the Blue Zones Project, and now offer healthy food and no longer sell tobacco products.