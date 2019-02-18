Road crews statewide, including both Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas, are on standby and are monitoring highways, bridges and overpasses as a winter storm is anticipated to move into the state, potentially impacting the Oklahoma City metro area during Tuesday morning rush hour. Drivers should plan a route now and allow plenty of time Tuesday morning.

Pre-treatment has begun in central and north-central regions and in the Oklahoma City metro area. Drivers are urged to check weather forecasts, use the ODOT app or visit www.okroads.org to stay up to date on this potential weather event and road conditions.

516 trucks available statewide

148 salt sheds statewide

220,000 tons of salt and/or sand/salt mix on hand

ODOT's Road Conditions Hotline 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) and website www.okroads.org

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call

ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)

or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.