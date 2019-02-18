The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office hopes photos from a homeowner's surveillance camera may help identify two masked prowlers.

The sheriff's office reports it received information over the weekend about the incident, which occurred about 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the area north of Bethel Road and Highway 270.

Deputies said two individuals in a green 90's model Ford F-150 double cab truck were seen pulling up to houses in that area.

One of the individuals, wearing a ski mask and Nike hoodie, got out of the vehicle from the passenger side. Cameras attached to the residence were taken when they were discovered, so deputies are attempting to get better footage.

If anyone has information about these individuals or the pickup, they are asked to contact the sheriff's office, 405-273-1727. Callers can remain anonymous.