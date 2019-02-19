Oklahoma boxing needed a fight like this. HD Boxing answered.

In a much anticipated rematch, Derrick Adkins (5-2-1, 3 KOs) takes on Bo Gibbs Jr. (20-2, 8 KOs) in the 6-round supper middleweight main event at Remington Park Saturday.

“Some people believe the first fight was a fluke,” Adkins said. “I'm happy to prove it wasn't.”

Adkins is a mixed martial artist, with experience on the stages of LFA, Bellator and often fights under the MMA portion of the HD banner and holds a 10-6 record inside the cage.

This is a must-see event according to HD Boxing owner Bobby Dobbs.

“Saturday's main event is a rematch to one of the most shocking upsets ever at HD Boxing,” Dobbs said.

Gibbs is looking to rebound with a win after traveling to Australia and challenging Zan Dunn for the WBA Oceanic crown in November of last year. The fighting pride of Carney, Oklahoma, Gibbs started his professional career 19-0 before the first fight with Adkins, in which Gibbs was stopped in the sixth round.

Gibb's father and trainer, Pastor Bo Gibbs Sr., said his son is more than ready for Saturday.

“Bo is always about business,” Gibbs said. “For two years he's had Derrick Adkins on his mind. He finally got the rematch and he's never been more ready. We're not looking back at previous fights. I've trained Bo since he was 14 years old. He's never been more mentally prepared.”

In undercard action, Vincent Cato (3-0-1, 3 KOs) takes on Steven 'Tank' Crowfield (4-8, 3 KOs). Cato is riding a three-fight winning streak, while Crowfield is a game opponent, recently taking on undefeated Cuban prospect Maidel Sando.

Crowfield is confident this is the fight with Cato will steal the show.

“I feel like this fight is gonna bring out the real 'Tank.' Vincent is just as skilled as me, and his timing is just as good as mine,” Crowfield said. “It's gonna be like Neo and Agent Smith in the Matrix. This fight will be action-packed, and people will really get to see the beauty of the sweet science this Saturday.”

In other action:

Travis Nero (1-4, 1 KO) will face Ruben Simental (1-0) in a 4-round middleweight bout.

Juan Pina (0-1) faces Brandon Wright (0-2) in a 4-round cruiserweight tilt.

Victor Gonzalez and Raul Garcia will each make their professional debut in a 4-round junior welterweight contest.

Matthew Shefferd makes his pro debut against Andrew Lipton (0-2) in a the first fight of the evening. This bout will a 4-round middleweight contest.

For more information, visit www.hdboxing.net.