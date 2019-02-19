Kyle Henry kicked off track season with a great performance at the Enid Indoor Meet Friday.

He won the 800-meter run by more than two seconds. Clifford Littleton came off a great cross-country season and placed third in the 3200-meter run in Enid.

Shyra Crowley appeared to be headed to a win when she won the 55-meter hurdles in the preliminaries. But her final time was two seconds slower, dropping her to sixth. Alexxus Ward was sixth in the prelims but she improved to fourth in the final round. Both runners are poised for a good season for the Lady Wolves.

The boys 4x800 meter was also a bright spot for Shawnee. They took sixth in Enid. the girls 640-meter relay took fifth for the Lady Wolves.

Jasmine Martinez, who just signed to run track at Loyola, New Orleans, placed eighth in the 800-meter run in Enid.

As the weather improves, the Shawnee track team will head outside to compete.