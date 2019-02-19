As of 4 p.m. Tuesday:

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews in western, northwestern, north central and central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro, are plowing slush and snow and treating highways, bridges and overpasses for slick spots. Beckham, Custer and Greer counties are particularly slick and hazardous at this time, drivers should also slow down and use caution along I-40. These areas rapidly became slick as the winter storm moved through. Drivers should slow down and allow extra time during evening rush hour. Unnecessary travel should be avoided this evening and overnight.

Crews in other areas, including the Tulsa metro, are continuing to monitor weather conditions as the winter storm moves across the state. With the storm moving northeast, some slick spots are being reported and treated in Osage and Pawnee counties.

Temperatures are predicted to remain low overnight and drivers will need to be on the look out for refreezing, causing "black ice," which looks wet on the road but is actually a thin layer of ice. Crews will treat and plow highways, bridges and overpasses around the clock until they are clear. There are plenty of materials on hand for this storm.

Drivers are urged to check weather forecasts, use the ODOT app or visit www.okroads.org to stay up to date on this weather event and road conditions.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call

ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)

or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.

If drivers must travel out of state, they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.

Out-of-State Road Conditions

Arkansas 501-569-2374 www.idrivearkansas.com

Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org

Kansas 866-511-5368 511.ksdot.org

Missouri 888-275-6636 www.modot.org

New Mexico 800-432-4269 www.nmroads.com

Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org

Check www.oktraffic.org for real-time traffic information

