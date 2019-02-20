County school districts — and the Family Justice Center — are continuing to gather additional funds to support education, thanks to an area tribe, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN).

When voters backed a .49-cent Pottawatomie County sales tax increase for schools in 2015, CPN voluntarily stepped up to make contributions, as well. Making payments on a quarterly basis, CPN has increased county school funding by an average of $49,500 per quarter — giving thousands of dollars in added revenue for districts.

In February, another contribution to the 14 school districts in Pottawatomie County and the Family Justice Center (FJC) was put on the books.

This is one of typically four handouts each year CPN has doled out since the county's education tax began.

Reported February 2019 contributions were:

• McLoud — $6,961.28

• Dale — $3,340.17

• Bethel — $5,082.23

• Macomb — $1,095.99

• Earlsboro — $1,116.77

• North Rock Creek — $2,506.92

• Grove — $2,095.32

• Pleasant Grove — $931.36

• South Rock Creek — $1,632.12

• Tecumseh — $8,576.31

• Shawnee — $15,542.64

• Asher — $1,187.79

• Wanette — $601.60

• Maud — $1,280.38

• Family Justice Center — $524.76

According to county records to date, since November 2016 CPN has given $497,944.59 to help fund county school districts and the FJC.

In 2016 ($50,153.35):

• November — $50,153.35

In 2017 ($196,054.86):

• February — $50,610.12

• May — $46,185.49

• September — $50,518.60

• November — $48,740.65

In 2018 ($148,016.98):

• March — $49,940.88

• June — $46,785.84

• August — $51,290.26

So far, in 2019 ($103,719.40):

• January — $51,243.76

• February — $52,475.64

From part of those contributions by CPN, the Family Justice Center has received $4,979.45 so far:

In 2016 ($501.53):

• November — $501.53

In 2017 ($1,960.55):

• February — $506.10

• May — $461.85

• September — $505.19

• November — $487.41

In 2018 ($1,480.17):

• March — $499.41

• June — $467.86

• August — $512.90

So far, in 2019 ($1,037.20):

• January — $512.44

• February — $524.76