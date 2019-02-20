D.J. Evans w/pic

Mr. D.J. Evans, 83, of Ochelata, died on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home in rural Ochelata.

Funeral services for Mr. Evans will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brian Schexnayder of the Baptist Temple officiating. Interment will be in the Ochelata Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home from 9 AM to 8 PM Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr. Evans was born at Ochelata, Oklahoma on July 1, 1935 the son of Charles Edward and Flora Jane (Miller) Evans. He grew up and received his education in Ochelata and graduated from Ochelata High School and later continued his education and received an Associates Degree from Rogers State. Following his high school graduation, he entered the U.S. Army and served until receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1960. He was employed with Phillips Petroleum Company in 1960 and remained in their employment until retiring as a contract analyst in the early 2000’s. He then became an independent contractor for several oil companies, working in China until his second retirement in 2007. He was married to Rozanne Biggerstaff in the late 1950’s and they had a son, David Evans. He later married Tanis Johnson on March 22, 1963 and they had three sons, Mark, Scott and Eric. The Evans family made their home in Bartlesville for over 40 years. Mr. Evans had been an active member of Toastmasters and had also been active as a Little League baseball coach for eight years. He was also an avid stock car racing fan and had owned and raced his own stock car at the Lakeside Speedway at Dewey from 1966 until 1969.

Mr. Evans is survived by four sons, David Evans and wife Sheba of Paola, Kansas, Mark Evans and wife Terri of Owasso, Scott Evans of Tulsa and Eric Evans and wife Michele of Ponca City, one sister, Bertha Boulanger of Owasso, and six grandchildren, Felicia, Chelsea, Austin, Hannah, Chase and Kourtney. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister and a grandson, Stephen.

