Longtime resident of Lone Grove, Judy Faye Morrell went to be with her lord and savior, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at her residence, at the age of 64 years, 5 months and 17 days. She was born to the late Don Bailey Sr. and Thelma Pittman Bailey on Aug. 30, 1954, at Ardmore and had lived in southern Oklahoma all of her life.

Judy married the love of her life Coy Lynn Morrell on April 2, 1970, at Gainesville, Texas. They were the parents of two children, Laura and Cody.

Employed by Michelin North America in the finishing department, Judy retired after 34 years of service with the company.

Everyone who knew Judy knew that taking care of her family was the most important thing in her life. She loved spending time with her children and grandsons and always made sure they didn’t leave her house until they were well-fed and had something to take home with them. In her leisure time Judy enjoyed gardening and crafts.

Judy is survived by her husband of 48-years, Coy Morrell of the home; her daughter Laura Stradley of Lone Grove and her son Cody Morrell of Lone Grove; her two grandsons Michael and Brandon Stradley of Lone Grove; also her sisters Ann Behrens and husband Cotton Dorer of Mannsville, Donna Kay Garner and husband Jimmy of Lone Grove, Freda Skaggs and husband Randy of Lone Grove, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. There to greet her as she entered Heaven’s gate were her parents Don and Thelma Bailey, Sr. and her brother Donald Bailey Jr.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday Feb. 22, 2019, at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church of Lone Grove with Reverend David Gardner officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael and Brandon Stradley, Cotton Dorer, Jimmy Garner, Tommy Baker, and Gerald Robison.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Harvey Douglas Funeral Home.

“Mom, you would always tell us be young and have fun, those words were so true. We know God needed you in heaven, that’s why he called for you; but the truth is we weren’t ready, as selfish as it sounds and all we have are the memories until the Lord calls our name.” Judy Faye Morrell will be missed, but not forgotten.

Services are entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where words of comfort to the family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.