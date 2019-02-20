By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

The ultra-successful Phase One of the Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball mission is in the books.

And, the best might be yet to come.

OKWU’s mission is gloriously simple — win a national championship.

Based on what is known colloquially as the “first season,” the Eagles are just beginning to spread their wings.

They bolted through the regular campaign with a 28-2 record — tied for the best regular season mark in team history — and captured the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference championship.

They also soared in January to the No. 1 ranking in the nation, in NAIA-II — a position they maintained in this week’s poll, which was released Tuesday.

Now it gets serious.

OKWU will be home tonight to take on the Bethany (Kan.) Swedes (15-14) in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Mueller Sports Center.

During the regular season, OKWU swept the Swedes, 89-68 and 93-76.

Although OKWU has already clinched a spot in next month’s NAIA-II national tournament, doing well in the KCAC tourney could assure the Eagles of a top seed at the national competition.

“We’re trying for a higher seed,” said veteran Eagle coach Donnie Bostwick, who 10 years ago led the Eagles to their first (and so far only) national title. “I think the importance of playing a lower seed is hopefully the first game will be a little easier and you can give your starters some rest.”

In other words, this week’s KCAC tourney is more than just a tune-up for the Eagles.

If OKWU were to win — as expected — tonight, it would be back home at 2 p.m. Saturday for the semifinals.

The conference tourney championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in Wichita, Kan.

First, the Eagles have to get past the Swedes, which ended the regular season with a three-game winning streak and are 5-2 in their last seven games.

They feature 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Lavaris Duncan, who is averaging 18.9 ppg and 10.0 rpg.

Bostwick said Duncan might be the one of the two best big men in the league along with OKWU’s Joshua Wilchombe (13.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg).

Bethany also boasts some strong point guard play, Bostwick added.

But, the Eagles had just too much firepower and defense in the first two meetings between the clubs.

OKWU also is coming off a couple of character-testing games — a 104-102 overtime loss at Ottawa (Kan.), and a 97-95 double-overtime win last Saturday at Southwestern (Kan.).

Although he said he’s not a huge proponent of losing being good for a team, he said he believes the setback at Ottawa “was good for us. … It helped us stay focused to help us know what we need to get better,” Bostwick explained. “If you don’t learn from your losses, history will repeat itself.”

Bostwick also pointed to 50 offensive rebounds in the games against Ottawa and Southwestern as a major positive.

He also praised his eight seniors as “a pretty special group,” and noted local fans will have only limited chances — tonight and hopefully Saturday — to see them play at home.

KCAC Awards

As one might expect for a team that blitzed through the conference with a 22-2 record, OKWU made a major haul in KC AC postseason basketball awards announced Tuesday.

Wilchombe and K.J. Malveau both locked down a spot on the All-KCAC Men’s Basketball First Team.

Each was a unanimous choice.

Wilchome also was named the KCAC Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition, Bostwick was named the KCAC Coach of the Year.

Forward Isaak Rowe was voted to the All-KCAC Third Team.

Eagles named Honorable Mention included Lance Tipton, Jake Feickert and Elbert Lawrence.

Two Eagles made the Defensive Team — Wilchombe and Lawrence.

Brooks Haddock earned a spot on the Freshman Team.

This is Bostwick’s second season in his second stint with OKWU.

During his leadership from 2007-11, OKWU roared to a 120-20 record and one national championship; they are 54-10 since his return.