Braydon Self of Tecumseh was recently presented a citation from the Oklahoma State Legislature for his actions on January 13, 2019 when he was able to escape to a back room and call 911 during an armed robbery at Family Dollar in Tecumseh, making a quick response for law enforcement. Pictured is House District 27 State Representative Danny Sterling, Braydon Self and Tecumseh Chief of Police JR Kidney.