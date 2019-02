For a sports journalist — and for high school/college fans, as well — this time of year is always a tough transition.

We’re still focused on the final and exciting stretch of the basketball season, but also being drug into the spring sports campaign.

Believe it or not, the prep baseball campaign opens in just eight days — with soccer, tennis, golf, slowpitch softball and track and field also in the mix.

College baseball already has begun.

It’s an exciting and trying time of the sports calendar.