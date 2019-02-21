ADA — Asher, with three players scoring in double figures, upended Smithville 55-43 Thursday afternoon in a Class A area tournament elimination game at the Ada Cougar Activities Center.

Patch Hamilton was the ringleader with 20 points, 17 of which came in the second half.

Mike McDonald collected 17 points, 10 coming in the second half. Trevor Martin finished with 10 points — four 2-point field goals in the first quarter and two free throws in the second quarter. Martin also gobbled up a game-high 15 rebounds.

Jake Dobbs and McDonald recorded a 3-point field goal apiece.

Asher was up 21-19 at halftime. The Indians were 19 of 30 at the charity stripe.

Asher also defeated Smithville in the finals of the Earlsboro Tournament, overcoming a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter for a 62-56 decision.

The Indians, 20-10, will face a 3 p.m. game today against fourth-ranked Kiowa. The loser will be finished for the season.

