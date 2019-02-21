The 50-voice Bisonette Glee Club, the women’s choir from Oklahoma Baptist University, will perform several concerts for the public during their spring 2019 tour March 7-10. The group performs regionally each year in churches, schools and other venues. This year’s tour includes five Texas performances in Carrollton, Gainesville, Fort Worth, Graford and Arlington, along with two Oklahoma stops in Dickson and Altus.

On March 7, the group will perform for the students at Dickson High School and Era (Texas) High School. That evening they will present a full concert for the public at Lamar Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1000 W. Lamar Blvd. For more information, call (817) 860-2957.

The Bisonettes will perform for the students of Southwest (Fort Worth) High School during the day Friday, March 8. That evening, they will present a full concert for the public at 7 p.m. at Woodlake Baptist Church in Carrollton, Texas. The church is located at 2015 E. Peters Colony. For more information, visit www.woodlakebaptist.org or call (972) 492-1190.

On Sunday, March 10, the group will perform at First Baptist Church, Possum Kingdom in Graford at 11 a.m. The church is located at 13461 N. State Hwy. 16. For more information, call (940) 779-2395.

That evening, they will perform a full public concert at First Baptist Church, Altus, Oklahoma, beginning at 6 p.m. The church is located at 300 N. Main St. For more information, visit www.fbcaltus.org or call (580) 482-0230.

The Bisonette Glee Club consists of 50 of the most talented musicians on the OBU campus. Selected by audition, the group includes students from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, California, Maryland, Colorado, Washington and Alaska, as well as the countries of Haiti and Spain. Although some of the members are music majors, most are seeking degrees in one of the 74 other degree programs at OBU, including education, psychology, nursing, ministry, religion, English, creative writing and science.

The group has been directed by Dr. James Vernon, professor of music, since 2010. Vernon teaches courses in fine arts, music theory and composition. Teaching at OBU since 1990, Vernon has composed works for all types of vocal and instrumental genres, including works for choirs, large instrumental forces and solo instruments. In spring 2017, OBU premiered his full-length opera “A Porcelain Doll,” based on the life of Laura Bridgman, the first deaf and blind person to learn language. The Bisonette Glee Club will premiere his most recent work, “Ithaka for Women’s Choir, String Ensemble, and Piano,” during their spring concert May 4. The group is accompanied by Rachel Foote, senior piano major from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Emilie Griffin, junior piano major from Van Buren, Arkansas.

The Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts at Oklahoma Baptist University consists of three divisions: Art and Design, Communication Arts and Music. Diverse course offerings and performance opportunities enrich students’ artistic and performance experiences, while remaining grounded in the foundations of a Christian worldview.

For more information about the Bisonette Glee Club or the OBU College of Fine Arts, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts or call (405) 585-4300. For more information about OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.

