BLANCHARD — Seminole outscored Elk City 33-22 in the second half Thursday to register a 52-45 triumph over Elk City in a Class 4A regional losers’ bracket matchup.

Seminole, 19-5, received 20 points from Jaxon Bond. Bond knocked down four 3-point shots.

Dayton Jackson recorded Seminole’s other trey en route to 15 points.

Cepado Wilkins netted 12 points and four of Seminole’s 10 steals.

Jackson and Trevor Brinker recorded eight rebounds apiece.

“We really shared the ball well with 18 assists and we had just 10 turnovers” Seminole coach Josh Edenborough said.

Seminole will try to stay alive tonight at 8 against Classen SAS, a Thursday loser to Kingfisher.

Girls

Seminole saw its season concluded with a 64-51 setback to Cache.

The Lady Chieftains, 6-17, received 18 points from Anna Andrews, who knocked down four 3-point shots.

Kaylyn Cotner finished with 13 points.

Seniors Abby Carter, Hayden Harjo and Alyssa Johnson ended their high school basketball careers.

Harjo injured her knee in the second quarter and didn’t return to the game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.