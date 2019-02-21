A Lincoln County jury was dismissed Thursday after being unable to reach a verdict in a 2018 child sexual abuse case.

Lincoln County court records show the trial for Faron Ray Churchwell, 53, began Tuesday in Chandler.

On Thursday, Assistant District Attorneys David Ball and Joe Freeman represented the state and Cregg Webb and Abby Broyles were attorneys for the defense as closing argument were presented to the jury.

Court records show the jury began deliberating at 10:16 a.m. and returned to open court at 1:45 p.m. with a split decision, resulting in a mistrial for a hung jury.

The jury was discharged and the defendant is now scheduled to court on April 16.

The trial was held before Associate District Judge Sheila Kirk.