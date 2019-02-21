Dale girls, boys thrive in regional setting
MORRISON — Nine Dale players got in the scoring column Thursday night during a 56-35 drubbing of Morrison in a Class 2A regional winners’ matchup.
Dale sprinted to an 18-1 lead after one quarter while improving its record to 20-7.
Logan Woodruff, who canned two of Dale’s five 3-point field goals, finished with 14 points. Brady Johnson and Gabe Gouge put in eight points apiece.
Palmer Jones, Connor Kuykendall and Gouge had one 3-point FG.
Woodruff had both of his treys and 10 points in the opening quarter.
“We had a great start,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said. “Our defensive intensity was really good.”
Dale will see its next regional action at 8 p.m. Saturday against the Barnsdall-Preston winner.
Girls
The Lady Pirates had 10 players score in a 77-55 victory over Stroud.
Dale found themselves down 18-13 after the first quarter, but closed the gap to one point at intermission.
“We didn't do a very good job defensively,” Coach Eric Smith said. “We came out in the second half with much better intensity.”
The Lady Pirates outscored Stroud 22-11 in the third frame.
Elaine Witt led the team with 18 points.
Lindy Nowakowski and Brenlee Sheppard scored 16 and 12 respectively.
The Lady Pirates canned 9 three-pointers in the victory.
Dale will face Preston Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.