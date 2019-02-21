Dale girls, boys thrive in regional setting

MORRISON — Nine Dale players got in the scoring column Thursday night during a 56-35 drubbing of Morrison in a Class 2A regional winners’ matchup.

Dale sprinted to an 18-1 lead after one quarter while improving its record to 20-7.

Logan Woodruff, who canned two of Dale’s five 3-point field goals, finished with 14 points. Brady Johnson and Gabe Gouge put in eight points apiece.

Palmer Jones, Connor Kuykendall and Gouge had one 3-point FG.

Woodruff had both of his treys and 10 points in the opening quarter.

“We had a great start,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said. “Our defensive intensity was really good.”

Dale will see its next regional action at 8 p.m. Saturday against the Barnsdall-Preston winner.

Girls

The Lady Pirates had 10 players score in a 77-55 victory over Stroud.

Dale found themselves down 18-13 after the first quarter, but closed the gap to one point at intermission.

“We didn't do a very good job defensively,” Coach Eric Smith said. “We came out in the second half with much better intensity.”

The Lady Pirates outscored Stroud 22-11 in the third frame.

Elaine Witt led the team with 18 points.

Lindy Nowakowski and Brenlee Sheppard scored 16 and 12 respectively.

The Lady Pirates canned 9 three-pointers in the victory.

Dale will face Preston Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.