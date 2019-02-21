ANADARKO — Freshman Shantel Evans’ proficient shooting propelled Tecumseh to a 43-29 triumph over Chickasha Thursday in a Class 4A regional losers’ bracket matchup.

Evans, Tecumseh’s leading scorer with 12, was 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line.

Tecumseh, 13-12, was 10 of 13 from the line.

Madison Day, a senior, drilled three 3-pointers for nine points. Tawny Billy added eight points.

Tecumseh outscored Chickasha in every quarter.

The Lady Savages will play Thursday’s Weatherford-Pauls Valley loser at 1:30 today at Anadarko in another elimination bout.

“I am proud of this team because they found a way to win,” Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry said. “We took control in the third quarter.”

Boys

A devastating opening half was too much for Tecumseh to overcome in dropping a 59-54 loss to Chickasha.

Tecumseh trailed 28-13 at halftime. The Savages rallied to take a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter before ending the season at 14-12.

“We couldn’t make a layup in the first half,’ Tecumseh coach Dalen Qualls said. “We couldn’t finish at the rim and our defense was never the same after Christmas.”

Jayden Shafer led Tecumseh’s scoring with 15 as he went 4 of 4 from 3-point range. Fellow seniors Ed Carey and Anthony Billy chipped in with 13 and 8 points respectively.

Carey had seven rebounds and Shafer finished with five.

A big factor came at the free-throw line as Chickasha went 12 of 17 while Tecumseh was just 3 of 6.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.