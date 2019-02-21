Jurline Sills Marsh, 83, resident of Tecumseh, passed away at her home, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Jurline Sills Marsh, 83, resident of Tecumseh, passed away at her home, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

She was born Nov. 29, 1935, to William P. Sills and Myrtle Sanford Sills in Erwin, North Carolina.

She married Jasper E. March on Sept. 1, 1953, in Dillon, South Carolina.

She went many places with her husband of 65 years while he was in the Army. Together they had two sons, Gary Marsh and Kevin Marsh. They lived in Pink, Oklahoma, for over 40 years before moving to Tecumseh.

She is preceded in death by her son Gary Marsh; parents William P. Sills and Myrtle Sanford Sills; two sisters, Marrie Williams, Verlon Honeycutt; three brothers, Charles Sills, Paul Sills, Sherrill Sills; two grandchildren, Jamie Marsh and Joshua Marsh.

She is survived by her son Kevin Marsh and wife Brenda of Tecumseh; two sisters, Bertie Lee, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Joyce Ammons, Dunn, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Dan Marsh, Broken Arrow; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Marsh of Shawnee; five granddaughters, Amanda and Chase Raper of McLoud, Rhinnon Marsh and Brian Morgan of Granby, Missouri, Brittany and Brandon Burgess of Tecumseh, Heather and Zack Brown of Shawnee, Shannon Palumbo of Oklahoma City; two grandsons, Chris and Reba Speers of Pink, Taylor and Amanda Speers of Bethel; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter.

She will be missed so very much and was deeply loved by all who knew her.