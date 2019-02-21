SHAWNEE – The Lady Wolves did it again.

In the opening round of regional play, Shawnee improved to 23-0 with a 78-39 win over Enid Thursday evening.

Ashley Kasterke set the tone when she came off the bench early in the first quarter. The senior canned 2 three-pointers, helping the Lady Wolves to a 14-3 advantage after one quarter of play.

By halftime, Shawnee led 31-11.

The Lady Wolves grabbed six offensive rebounds and dished out eight assists in the first half.

It was more Shawnee in the second half, as they started 10-0 before Enid's coach called a timeout. By the end of the third quarter, Shawnee led 58-16.

Fields had a team-high 16 points. She just missed a double-double with nine assists.

Makyra Trambe added 15 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Aubrie Megehee and Kasterke scored 14 and 12 respectively.

Shawnee will face Booker T. Washington Saturday at 1 p.m at the PAAC.