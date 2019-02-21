The Shawnee Lions Club will hold their 15th Annual Chili Feast Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church.

There will be music during lunch and dinner from musician Steve Story and tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children under 10 years old. One ticket includes a bowl of chili, crackers, Fritos, tea, or water and a dessert. Take out orders will also be available.

For more information on the Chili Feast and the Shawnee Lions Club visit shawneeoklions.org.