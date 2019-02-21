JONES — Bri Hable, a six-foot senior, tallied career highs of 33 points and 17 rebounds Thursday afternoon as Meeker’s girls ripped Oklahoma Christian School 63-39 in a Class 3A regional elimination game.

Meeker, 4-17, was up 45-35 entering the fourth quarter but went on an 18-4 tear down the stretch.

Fellow senior Darien Edmonds netted nine points on three 3-pointers. Junior Lexi Lopez had Meeker’s other trey en route to eight points.

Hable entered the game with a team-high 14-point average.

Korbyn LeBlanc was the top OCS scorer with 16, including four 3-pointers. Lucy Gee of OCS had four treys.

Meeker faces another elimination test at 1:30 today against Thursday’s Prague-Chisholm loser.

Boys

Despite a season-high 16 three-point field goals, Meeker watched its season end with a 75-63 loss to OCS.

Levi Hayes, one of seven Meeker seniors, accounted for all of his 18 points on six 3-point field goals.

Kade Brewster, with 14 points, hit two treys while Jake Hilburn’s 14 points included four 3-pointers. Gavin Hale finished with 11 points, including three treys. Cade Patterson posted one 3-pointer.

“OCS had a big 6-10 kids who they put in the middle and then played a zone, so we had a lot of outside shots,” Meeker coach Tim Lisenbee said.

Meeker’s tallest player was 6-foot-2.

Meeker, which finished 6-15, trailed 48-25 at the intermission.

“It’s been kind of a roller-coaster ride,” Lisenbee said. “Injuries kind of hurt us. It was a new coach and a new scheme. We look forward to next year.”

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.