JONES — Pauls Valley’s press was too much for Tecumseh’s girls to handle in a 61-38 defeat Friday afternoon at a Class 4A regional.

Tecumseh committed 28 turnovers to conclude its campaign at 13-13.

“That’s how they play, pressing a lot,” said Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry. “That was the big difference.”

The Lady Savages trailed 13-4 after one quarter and 31-17 at halftime.

Sophomore Tawny Billy was Tecumseh’s leading scorer with 14, followed by freshman Schantel Evans with 11.

Evans was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and Billy was 4 of 4.

Tecumseh was 11 of 15 from the charity stripe. Pauls Valley went 16 of 21.

The victors had three players score in double figures.

Addison Day posted Tecumseh’s sole 3-pointer.

Gentry loses seniors Madison Day, Addison Day, Bailey Carpenter and Channing Scallorn.

Note; Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.