• Attend a concert: Kylee Laynee and fellow singer Dyonna Marie are set to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the newly renovated Ritz theater, 10 W. Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit The Ritz of Shawnee on Facebook.

• Put on dancing shoes: “Dance the Night Away,” the 13th annual father daughter dance, is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Family YMCA. The evening will include music, food and a special gift for every girl. Tickets may be purchased online through ticketspice.com or at the front desk of the YMCA.

• Practice at quilt camp: Spinning Spools Quilt Guild will have a quilt camp with the theme of hearts, roses and love for quilting. Vanessa VanTrease is the camp planner. Food will be pot luck. Doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and the camp will be at the Shawnee Masonic Lodge, 555 Kickapoo Spur. Cost is $10 per day. For more information, call Debbie Newell at 405-249-5780.