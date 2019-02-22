ADA — An anemic second-half offense was Asher’s downfall Friday afternoon in a 45-30 loss to fourth-ranked Kiowa in a a Class A Area losers bracket game.

Asher was up 19-18 at halftime but was leveled 27-11 thereafter, including a 12-2 beating in the final quarter.

Patch Hamilton recorded a team-high nine points as Asher finalized its season at 20-11.

Trevor Martin notched eight points and Mike McDonald chipped in with eight. Martin had five points in the second quarter.

Hamilton had Asher’s only 3-point field goal of the game in the third quarter.

Kiowa received a team-high 15 points from Trevor Middleton on five 3-point field goals.

Asher went 7 of 12 from the charity stripe with Martin at 4 of 6. Kiowa was 9 of 12 from the line.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.