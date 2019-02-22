OKLAHOMA CITY – Tecumseh's Tyler Bingham has a chance at Oklahoma wrestling immortality.

In a much anticipated rematch, Bingham will face Tuttle's Dustin Plott in the 4A 170-lb. finals. Recently, Plott beat Bingham in the regional finals.

To reach the finals, Bingham wrestled twice on Friday. Bingham dispatched of Mannford's Jaden Welden via a 5-2 decision. In the semifinals, the senior beat Weatherford's Mike Hixson 7-1.

In other action:

Prague's Tanner Gregory will wrestle for a chance at third in the 3A 126-pound division. Gregory defeated Ryan Parks 6-5 in the opening round and lost to Bridge Creek's Kolton Smith 8-0 in the semifinals.

McLoud's Elijah Reece won his pigtail match but dropped consecutive matches later in the day.

Hunter Lowe and Denzel Harris represented the Redskins, but lost their pigtail matches Friday morning.

Shawnee's representatives, Caleb Nahmahpeah and Jordan Lomeli both lost their pigtail matches.