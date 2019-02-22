A misdemeanor domestic abuse/ assault and battery charge that was filed against a former Tecumseh police officer for an alleged disturbance with his son has been dismissed, Pottawatomie County court records show.

Back in August, Shawnee officers arrested Jesse L. McCord, 47, following the reported domestic incident at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The case had been set for January jury trial but was stricken with a scheduled hearing on Thursday; the case was officially dismissed earlier this week, according to court records.