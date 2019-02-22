Graveside rites for Henry Fraser Hunt, 92, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Rev. Bruce Kirby will officiate with Military Honors provided by the U. S. Navy.

An Ardmore native, Henry was born here July 10, 1926. The eldest son of the late Herman O. Hunt and Alice Fraser Hunt, Henry grew up in Ardmore and graduated from Ardmore High School in 1944. As World War II was well underway, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy. He served in the Pacific Theater on Tinian Mariana Island, the B-29 base from which the Enola Gay and the Great Artiste carried the atomic bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan; which soon ended the war. Henry was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the American Campaign Medal and the Victory Medal for his service.

After returning home, Henry and the former Wanda Lynn Taylor were married Oct. 18, 1946 at Ardmore. They were the parents of a son, Tony and daughter, Teresa Ann.

Henry attended East Central State University prior to being employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone and A.T.&T. for 26 years, and became a department manager. Following his retirement he enjoyed ranching and raising cattle for several years.

Henry had served as a Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Ardmore, was president of the Southside Optimist Club in Oklahoma City and was a member and director of the Ardmore Kiwanis Club. Henry enjoyed being active in community activities until his failing health prohibited it.

Passing from this life, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Norman Veterans Center, Henry was “one of the great ones of that famous greatest generation of Americans that fought for and helped build this nation during the 20th Century.”

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 45-years, Wanda Hunt; and four brothers, Herman O. “Chubby” Hunt, Jr., Thomas E. Hunt, Robert Hunt and George Hunt.

Survivors include his son, Tony Hunt, his daughter, Teresa Ann Hunt, four grandchildren, Jennifer Hunt-Hoyer and husband Matt, Heather Van Scyoc and husband David, Diana Hunt and Ryan Hunt and four great-grandchildren, Tyler McMillian, Henry Hoyer, Elisa Hoyer and Eli Van Scyoc.

