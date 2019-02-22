On Thursday evening Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County organized a reception for new Planning Director Rebecca Blaine; the community was encouraged to meet Shawnee's new city planner at the event.

On Thursday evening Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County organized a reception for new Planning Director Rebecca Blaine; the community was encouraged to meet Shawnee's new city planner at the event.

Blaine began her role this week.

Blaine replaces Justin DeBruin, who left the post in December. Jared Cooper, the city's chief building inspector, has been filling in as interim.

“I am confident Mrs. Blaine will serve the city exceedingly well in this position,” Interim City Manager Eric Benson said.

Resume

According to Benson, Blaine has a Master of Science in Architectural Urban Studies from the University of Oklahoma, and was President of the Society of Urban Design Students. She was a intern/volunteer for the City of Tulsa and assisted in hosting the Small Area Plans workshops with reviewing and grading HUD grant applications. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, Business Marketing from Northeastern State University. Her experience includes four years as City Planner and Community Development Director with local municipalities. She was co-author on the nomination application and received the national American Planning Association’s Great Place award presented in Washington D.C. in September 2018.