The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports two people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on State Highway 3, just west of Crosslin road and about four miles east of Shawnee.

A 2013 Dodge Charger driven by Lisa Fixico, 55, of Shawnee, was eastbound on SH 3 while a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Casey Skaggs, 26, Shawnee, was eastbound, the patrol said.

The Pontiac crossed the center line and the Charger pulled to the right shoulder, where the Pontiac struck the Charger, the OHP said. The impact of the crash forced both cars into the guard rail, the patrol said, where the Pontiac caught fire and partially burned.

Fixico was transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal, trunk external, leg injuries.

Skaggs went by ambulance to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee, where he was treated for unknown injuries and released.

Cause of collision was listed as left of center in meeting. Seat belts were equipped and in use in both vehicles, the OHP noted.

The crash was Investigated by Trooper Tyson Wright #693 of the Pottawatomie County Detachment of Troop A and he was assisted by Trooper Matthew Snyder #828 of of the Pottawatomie County Detachment of Troop A,as well as REACT EMS, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee Fire Department.