OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) will issue all March SNAP food benefits on March 1, 2019. All eligible SNAP customers will automatically receive their benefits on March 1.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are typically issued on the 1st, 5th and 10th days of each month. Due to the federal government shutdown in January, staggered issuance was interrupted and SNAP benefits for February were issued early. Due to that unique circumstance, customers had to make their SNAP benefits stretch for a longer time period than usual. To reduce the number of days SNAP families have to stretch their food dollars, all SNAP benefits will be issued on March 1. Staggered SNAP issuance is expected to resume in April.

Retail grocery outlets statewide have been notified of the March 1 SNAP issuance and have plans in place to meet the demand.

“Local supermarkets will keep products flowing and not encounter shortages for any period of time,” said Ron Edgmon, President and CEO of the Oklahoma Grocers Association. “We have association members in every county in the state and we work diligently, along with our wholesalers and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, to make sure the consumer has fresh safe food on the counters when shopping at their local stores.”

About SNAP

SNAP benefits are 100 percent federally funded. Benefits are loaded onto Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards that can only be used at USDA-approved grocery retailers. In SFY 2018, more than 800,000 Oklahomans received SNAP benefits. Most were children, seniors and people with disabilities, including disabled veterans. More than $844 million worth of food was purchased in Oklahoma by SNAP customers at more than 3,500 retail grocery outlets statewide, including large retailers and small grocery stores in rural communities.

Quick Facts about SNAP – State Fiscal Year 2018

$4.00 - Average daily benefit per person

$1.33 - Average benefit per meal

37% - of households had an elderly or disabled member in the house

48% - of households had children younger than 18 in the home

27% - of households had one working adult in the home

$1,242 – Average monthly income for households with earnings