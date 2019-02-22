Paula Ann Moody, of Tecumseh, was born Nov. 19, 1953, to Gloria (Hippe) and James Warden and passed away Feb. 21, 2019, in Tecumseh at the age of 65.

She married Ray Moody on May 31, 1974, in Midwest City.

Survivors include her husband, Ray, of the home; three daughters: Denise Cominsky and husband Joseph of Windber, Pennsylvania, Eulalia Byars of Tecumseh, and Amy Lynch and husband Dusty of Sparks; two sons: Randy Moody of Tecumseh, and Timmy Moody and wife Rhonda of Ladonia, Texas; one sister: Darlene Warr of Hawthorne, Nevada; four brothers: Larry Warden and wife Mary of Apple Valley, California, Johnny Warden and wife Pat of Ramonia, California, Jimmy Warden and wife Crystal of Newalla, and Bob Warden and wife Jessica of Hawthorne, Nevada. She had 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was also survived by brothers-in-law: Larry Moody and wife Mary of Fort Gibson, Jerry Moody of Fort Gibson, and Claude Moody and wife Bonnie of Owasso, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Michael.

She loved to fish, camping, gardening and being with family.

Services will be Saturday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Fort Gibson with Rev. Rodney Mattox officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. at Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Fort Gibson.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Byars, Michael Lynch, Levi Byars, Austin Byars, Dustin Lynch and Joey Cominsky.

Viewing will be Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.