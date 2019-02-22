Though this week's Shawnee City Commissioners meeting was a short one, the board did gather to consider whether to opt for a cash payout instead of the transfer station, ECO Center and property as previously agreed under a contract signed with Central Disposal.

In 2010, the City of Shawnee and Central Disposal agreed to a contract that would — after 15 years — result in the transfer of ownership of the transfer station, ECO Center and the property it is located on to the Shawnee Municipal Authority, or at the Authority’s request to the City of Shawnee, as a gift.

Commissioners gave the go-ahead, allowing the two parties to form an addendum that states Central Disposal will make a cash payment of $900,000 to the City of Shawnee in lieu of the transfer of property on or before March 1, 2019.