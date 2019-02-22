Shawnee police are warning area residents to be mindful there are those sending text messages claiming to be from the city of Shawnee or Shawnee police, but they're not — they are scam texts.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said they had several reports of these type of texts, such as asking people to pay a fine, so they want to alert the public that the city or SPD won't send text messages.

She also wants to remind citizens to be alert and not give out any personal information or money.

If anyone receives something claiming to be from the city, Lozano-Stafford said residents can all Shawnee police and they'll look into it, 405-273-2122.