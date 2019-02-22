OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Senate General Government Committee approved legislation Thursday to improve fiscal transparency and accountability of Oklahoma’s state agencies. Senate Bill 177, by Sen. Ron Sharp (R-Shawnee), requires state agencies to provide on their website, or on a general website, certain financial information as prescribed by the State Auditor and Inspector and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES).

The legislation was one of seven recommendations made by the multi-county grand jury last May following the discovery of financial issues at the State Department of Health.

“After what happened at the Health Department last year, Oklahoma taxpayers are understandably demanding more accountability and transparency of how their tax dollars are being used,” Sharp said. “By requiring agencies to post their financials online in an easy to understand format, citizens will be able to join the legislature in holding them more accountable and ensure tax dollars are being spent efficiently and responsibly.”

Under SB 177, the financial information must be available online by January 1, 2020.

The bill was written with input from OMES, the State Auditor and the State Comptroller. It will now move to the full Senate for further consideration.