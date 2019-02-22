TULSA — Tenth-ranked Jenks riddled 18th-ranked Shawnee 69-44 Friday night in a Class 6A regional at Tulsa Union High School.

Jenks was up just 35-29 at the intermission, then outscored Shawnee 39-15 in the second half, including a 17-5 thrashing in the fourth quarter.

Shawnee concludes the campaign at 14-10.

DeAndre Love finished as Shawnee’s top scorer with 18 points, including a 4 of 7 outing at the free-throw line.

Love, a senior, accounted for 10 points in the first quarter on four field goals and 2 of 3 from the charity stripe.

Jaylon Orange managed 10 points with six of his points coming on two 3-point field goals in the third quarter.

Tyler Hubert accounted for eight points, six coming in the first eight minutes. Isaiah Willis chipped in with seven points.

Jenks had 11 players finish in the scoring column with Blake Seacat leading the way with 15. Tristan Hines put in 12 points and Anfernse Nelson finished with nine.

Shawnee came in at 6 of 11 from the free-throw line. Jenks was 9 of 18.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.