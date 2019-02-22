Information Systems Technician Seaman Travis Davis, from Wewoka, Okla., assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), listens to a presentation from a representative of Vincennes University during a Rise Above Resource Fair. The resource fair served as the kick-off event for Bonhomme Richard’s Rise Above Initiative, designed to assist and empower Sailors by giving them access to opportunities such as community service, financial assistance, higher education, and more. Bonhomme Richard is in its homeport of San Diego.