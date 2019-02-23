The More Foundation’s Get Smart trivia night will return to the Ardmore Convention Center next Friday, giving supporters of the scholarship-granting organization a chance to get schooled themselves.

The event also includes dinner, adult beverages, trophies for winners, raffle prizes, a wine pull and a dessert auction. More Foundation Executive Director Roslyn Haile said the event has been running for five years and has become a tradition for the teams that return each year.

“We are so fortunate to have the sponsors and sponsorships, even the individuals who form their team tables are repeats,” Haile said. “They’re looking forward to the event. It’s kind of one-of-a-kind.”

Board members and the foundation’s consulting firm Candor work together to come up with trivia questions for the event. In previous years, the questions incorporated facts about the More Foundation itself, local history, state history and broader trivia. Any competitor caught with their

cellphones out may be subject to public shaming.

“We noticed in the past few years that we’ve gotten some feedback that the questions were hard, random, or didn’t really sink in,” Haile said. “What we’re doing this year is going with an educational theme.”

This year, the questions will be divided into eight categories meant to reflect school subjects: History, science, art appreciation (art, movies and music), literature, PE (sports), economics, and “recess,” which will serve as a catch-all random category.

“Filtered in with those, we’ll have fun facts about the More Foundation, so it won’t be that you have to know those things,” Haile said.

In 2014, the More Foundation rebranded from the Greater Ardmore Scholarship Foundation, changing their name and creating the trivia night as a way to expand.

“We wanted to be about more,” Haile said. “Giving more, raising more, doing more. With that, we wanted a new fundraising event we’d never done before.”

Individual tickets are $50 and tables seating eight are $400. Tickets will remain available until the night of the event, and can be purchased at 580-223-1560 or by emailing morefdn@gmail.com.

“This is our sixth annual event, and it has become larger, more competitive, more fun,” she said. “We’ve got a great emcee this year, Adam Calaway, the whole evening is just great.”

