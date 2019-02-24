A total of 6,700 students were named to the 2018 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 2,747 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.

Among them are 40 students hailing from the greater Shawnee area.

On the President's Honor Roll are Mindy Ann Armentrout, Emily K. Battershell, Nicole Lea Brinker, Josiah Donald Dame, Rylee K. Evans, Shelbi Elizabeth Gambrell, Cody A. Gingrich, Ryan Warren Hill, Dacey G. Hutcheson, Jake Alastair Rowland, Ethan Blake Shirey, Kaitlyn Nicole Thompson, Bailey LeRae Thornburg, Brice Logan Koons and Devin Jacob Peck.

On the Dean's Honor Roll are Madelyn Taylor Alldredge, Jack M. Barrick, Edward J. Bird, Adam Bryson, Mackenzie Quinn Cejka, Colby R. Chamblin, Kelsee Fate Crawley, Dalacy S. Dockrey, Rachel Myra Dockrey, Allison Deann Fredman, Molly Sherie Frisby, Jacqueline Olivia Grace Fuller, Kalah Celest Gilmore, Jordyn Elise Hazleton, Aaron C. Hester, Cale G. Reed, Heath Caleb Steward, Micah J. Swedberg, Lydia Q. Watkins, Emily T. Little, Cole D. Livernois, Katelyn B. Logsdon, Christopher M. McKee, Austin Wayne Nolen and Bailey Renea Parker.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a “C” made the Dean’s Honor Roll.