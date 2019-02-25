Bobby Ray Schartz, age 68, Grove, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence.

He was born August 29, 1950 in Ulysses, Kansas to the late Ray Schartz and Edna Starr Schartz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Margie Goins, and an infant brother.

Bob married Linda Lee Boyer on January 7, 1975 in Great Bend, Kansas she survives of the home. Additional survivors include, one son, Jesse Schartz and wife, Becky, South Hampton, Virginia; two daughters, Shauna Karpe and husband, Leland, Hutchinson, Kansas, and Michele Pfortmiller and husband, Mike, Larned, Kansas; and five grandchildren.

He was an avid rock collector and enjoyed tinkering around with items. He worked at Grove Drive in Pharmacy and as an custodian At Saint Elizatheth Catholic Church.

Memorial mass will be celebrated 2 p.m. Friday at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church, with Father Tam Nguyen as celebrant. Interment will take place in the Saint Elizabeth Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are under the direction of Worley – Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove.