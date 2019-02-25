James Ralph Lee Owen, 79, of Port Neches, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born February 21, 1940, in Wewoka, Oklahoma, to Vanna Mae Ryan Owen and James Ralph Owen.

James graduated from NEO A & M College, Oklahoma. He was a member of Harry S. Truman Independence Lodge #76 of Independence, Missouri and Scottish Rite and Ararat Shrine of Kansas City, Missouri. He worked in the insurance and finance industry as a District Manager for Farmers Insurance Group. He recruited, licensed and trained people to become business owners and took great pride in changing people’s lives. After twenty-eight years, he retired as District Manager. James enjoyed watching football, specifically, the Warriors, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. He also enjoyed collecting cars and trucks. James loved his son and grandchildren, so deeply.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Mary Jane Boyles Owen; son, James Lee Owen and fiancé Tina Granger of Orange, Texas, grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth Owen, of Portland, Oregon and James Ryan Owen and fiancé Chelsea Herring of Santa Rosa, California; brother, Guy R. Owen and his wife, Deborah, of Lakewood, Washington; and brother-in-law, Ray Boyles and his wife, Sandy, of Blue Springs, Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vanna and James Owen; and grandson, Nicholas Ray Owen.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. Paul Thomas Funeral Home, 1432 B Street NW, Miami, Oklahoma, followed by his entombment at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miami, Oklahoma.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.