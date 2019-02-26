Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds at the doorstep of his home in south Pottawatomie County.

Undersheriff Travis Palmer said deputies were called about 5 p.m. Sunday to a rural residence in the 26000 block of White Oak Road, which is located about 6.5 miles south of SH 9 and west of Bethel Road.

Palmer said the property there includes a mobile home and separate travel trailer being lived in on the same property.

When the property owners returned home, they found the deceased victim face down at the front door of his travel trailer, Palmer said.

The victim was identified by Palmer as 60-year-old Harry L. Venosdel Jr.

At first, Palmer said investigators thought it could be a natural death, but then they discovered he was shot in the chest after discovering a small bullet hole in his shirt.

After the medical examiner began autopsy and removed his large heavy coat, a second gunshot wound also was found in his arm, Palmer said.

Venosdel was last seen by the homeowners about 11 a.m. Sunday so deputies are now trying to figure out what happened between that time and the discovery of the man's body about 5 p.m.

Deputies were on the scene until about 2:30 a.m. Monday and then returned to the scene all day Monday as they gathered more evidence. In all, Palmer said at least four shots were fired. In addition to the two gunshots to the victim, deputies discovered a bullet in the back side of the main home, he said, and also found one of the dogs from the residence was also dead from a gunshot wound.

"We don't know if this was a random act or if someone was in the woods shooting," the undersheriff said, but he added they are investigating this death as a homicide.

The nearest residence is about one-fourth to one-half mile away, he said, but deputies are talking to neighbors to find out if they heard any gunshots on Sunday.

The case has been turned over to Investigators Jimmy Brewer and Scott Hawkins, he said.

