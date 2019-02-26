Four members of the Grove High School wrestling program competed in the state 5A wrestling competition this past weekend in Oklahoma City.

Dawson Tanner

Dawson Tanner had to win a wrestle off for a chance to get into the 8-man 5A-220 bracket of the 5A State Tournament.

That wrestle off was against Julian Ayala of Duncan. Tanner was able to win the match 4-2.

All points were scored in the third period with Tanner striking first with a takedown with 1:52 to go. Ayala tied it up 2-2 with a reversal with 1:36 to go.

With the drama building and the match tied 2-2, Tanner was able to maneuver his own reversal to score 2 points and give him a 4-2 lead.

The win earned Tanner the opportunity to wrestle against the number one ranked wrestler from the east side of the state and eventual state champion Korbin McLaughlin from Skiatook.

McLaughlin almost ended it in the first period with a near pin after a takedown. Tanner was able to survive and took the match three periods with no change in score.

McLaughlin scored 2 points from his take down and 2 more points from the nearfall giving him the 4-0 victory.

Tanner moved to the Consolation side of the bracket to match up with Joel Arroyo of Altus.

Dawson won the match 2-0 when he scored 2 points for a take down with 1:41 to go in the second period. That was the only scoring in the match and Tanner advanced.

Dawson’s next opponent was Matt Woods from MacArthur who eventually became the Consolation Champion earning third place in the tournament.

Dawson scored only 1 point in the match when he was able to escape from a takedown with 1:29 to go in the first period.

In all, Woods took Tanner down three times and escaped one time to win 7-1.

Jaydale Whitlock

Jaydale Whitlock took his 32-7 record into the state 5A-113 tournament as the #2 seed on the East side of the state.

Whitlock matched up against Lane Snapp from Altus in a match that wasn’t close from the start. Whitlook nearly pinned his opponent two different times and ended up on top 13-0.

The win took Whitlock’s path to the title through Mike Edwards from Glenpool. Whitlock scored first with a takedown in the first period and then nearly pinned his opponent scoring 3 points on a Nearfall just before the second period ended.

Whitlock scored 3 more points and won his match 10-3 earning a berth in the state championship match.

Standing in his way was Jordan Williams from Collinsville who was 43-0 on the season. Whitlock didn’t back down and scored first with a takedown in the first period.

Williams was able to reverse Whitlock and scored 3 more points on a near pin with 0:36 left in the first period. Whitlock escaped to make the score 5-3 but gave up 2 more points after being taken down with just 0:06 seconds left in the first period.

With his work cut out for him, Whitlock went to work after a scoreless second period down 7-3. Williams was able to keep control in the match and ended up winning 11-4.

Whitlock finished his state tournament going 2-1 and getting a chance to wrestle for the state title. Whitlock finished his season strong and earned second place in the state.

Gage Gates

Gage Gates had the 2 seed from the East in the 5A-138 and matched up against JP Martinez from Duncan in his first match. Martinez scored first with 1 point on an escape.

Gates struck back scoring a takedown with 1:17 to go in the first period giving him a 2-1 lead. Martinez was able to escape and then returned the takedown with his own with 0:38 seconds to go in the first.

Gates scored 1 more point with the escape but was down 4-3 at the end of the first period. Neither wrestler scored in the second period and with 2:00 to go in the third period, Gates tied the score at 4-4 with an escape.

Despite numerous attempts, neither wrestler could score finishing up the third period sending the match to overtime.

The match stayed locked in a stalemate until just 0:07 seconds remained in overtime when Gates was able to score 2 points with a takedown. Martinez was unable to do anything and Gates scored a 6-4 victory.

In his second match, Gates matched up with Kobi Gomez from Altus. The wrestler from Altus scored first with a takedown at 1:34 in the first.

Gates was able to escape 9 seconds later but found himself behind 2-1 after the first period. Gates didn’t find a way to score in the second but Gomez was able to earn himself 3 points to take a 5-1 lead going into the final period.

Gates was only able to muster up 1 more point and was defeated 7-2 sending him to the Consolation bracket.

Connor Hall from Durant was Gates next opponent. There was score after the first period. Gates choose bottom position and was rewarded with 1 point when he escaped at 1:44 to go in the second.

Gates scored 2 more points with a takedown but allowed Hall 1 point when Hall was able to escape. After the second period, Gates was up 3-1. Hall scored 1 point when he escaped at 1:49 and 2 more points when took Gates down.

Gates was able to tie the match 4-4 when he was able to escape at 0:59. With less than a minute to go in a tie match, chaos can ensue. Hall was able to take Gates down with 0:44 seconds remaining and nearly pinned him for 2 more points.

Gates survived the onslaught but couldn’t free himself and was defeated 8-4.

Garrett Messimore

Garrett Messimore came into the 5A-145 State Wrestling Tournament ranked as the East’s second best wrestler with a record of 34-8.

Messimore matched up against Bo Hardy of Piedmont in his first match of the state tournament. The match was electric as Messimore took an early 2-0 lead in the first with a reversal.

Hardy was able to escape and scored a takedown with 1:19 to go in the first period. Neither wrestler scored in the second period. Messimore went down 4-2 with 1:43 to go when Hardy was able to score 1 point on an escape.

As desperation reached its peak, Messimore scored 2 points to tie the score with just 7 seconds left with a takedown.

The match moved to over time. With 0:43 seconds left, Messimore scored what would be the winning 2 points with a takedown to move onto the next round.

Cody Hicks from Durant was Messimore’s next opponent. Messimore survived a takedown and nearfall with just 0:20 seconds left in the first period.

He was able to work his way back into the match scoring 4 points on two escapes and a takedown during the second period and was down 6-4 going into the third period.

Hicks scored 4 more points to Messimore’s 1. Desperation time wasn’t as good to Messimore in this match as he was unable to get the 4 points he needed and lost 10-5.

Now on the Consolation side of the bracket, Messimore matched up with Tony Johnson from Skiatook.

The score was 0-0 after the first period. Messimore scored first to take a 1-0 lead when he was able to escape with 1:53 to go in the second period. Johnson took him down and scored 3 more points when he almost pinned Messimore at 1:12 to go.

Messimore was able to survive and reverse the attempt scoring 2 points to make the score 5-3 in favor of Johnson.

That was as close as he could get and Johnson scored 4 more points for a 9-3 win.