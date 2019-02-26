Area Seminole State College student McKenna Hanan of Seminole, Okla. recently attended the Nigh Institute Leadership Academy held in Oklahoma City.

Hanan received a George and Donna Nigh Public Service Scholarship this year through the Nigh Institute program funded by the Oklahoma Legislature. During the leadership academy, students visited with members of the House of Representatives and the Senate and attended sessions concerning Oklahoma’s local government, government relations, the national election, public policy and Oklahoma’s economic future.

In addition, the group visited the Regional Food Bank, Express Ranch, the OKC Memorial, the Oklahoma History Center, the Office of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the Oklahoma General Contractors offices, Chesapeake Arena, OKC Golf and Country Club, Devon Petroleum and The Oklahoman.

The group also had the privilege of meeting many of Oklahoma’s leaders, including Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell; Robert Funk, founder/CEO of Express Employment Professionals; Bobby Stem, President of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors; Kelly Dyer-Frye, Editor-in-Chief at The Oklahoman; Dr. Glen Johnson, Chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education; Dr. Bob Blackburn, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, State Senator Adam Pugh; State Representative Jason Dunnington; and State Representative Cyndi Munson.

“I believe I will be able to take the information and knowledge I learned from this experience to better myself and my chances of succeeding in college,” Hanan said.

Hanan is a 2018 Seminole High School graduate. At SSC, she is a freshman member of the President’s Leadership Class and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.

Hanan is the daughter of Mac and Holly Hanan of Seminole and the granddaughter of longtime SSC math instructor Larry Vickers and his wife Rosesella. She is also the granddaughter of Bob Hanan of Stroud and the late Sue Hanan.