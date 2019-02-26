The Lady Red advanced to the Area Tournament and will play on Thursday, Feb. 28, against Ft. Gibson at Daniel Webster in an elimination game.

The game, set for 1:30 p.m., matches the Lady Red against the Lady Tigers who are ranked fourth in Class 4A and have an identical record to the Lady Red’s 22-4.

The Lady Red have to work their way through the Consolation Bracket where every game they play will be an elimination game.

Two of the six teams will make it to state. Those teams in the Lady Red Area are Locust Grove, Vinita, Inola, Holland Hall, and of course Ft. Gibson and Grove.

Holland Hall 59, Grove 43

The Lady Red dropped their first Regional game against Holland Hall who ended up 3-0 in the Regional and is one win from the State Tournament.

Holland Hall started out quick winning the tip and hitting a three-pointer from the corner taking a 3-0 lead quickly. Lady Red senior Macee Barnes had an answer on the other end of the floor tying the game 3-3.

After an Elizabeth Cash rebound, the Lady Red took their only lead of the game 5-3 when Rory Geer grabbed an offensive rebound, fought through traffic for a two-point paint shot.

Holland Hall went on a three-point shooting spree making three in a row. They ended up shooting 41.7 percent from three-point land while the Lady Red only made 2 of 17.

The score at halftime was 21-17 in favor of Holland Hall. Holland Hall senior and Oklahoma basketball commit Gabby Gregory was held to only two points in the first half by the Lady Red defensive effort.

Both teams took the gloves off coming out of halftime with a combined 36 points being scored in the quarter.

The Lady Red were down just two points going into the fourth quarter. Holland Hall was 10-11 shooting free throws in the final 8 minutes of the game to seal the victory and dropping the Lady Red to the Consolation D Bracket.

Geer had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Red.

Barnes had 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Mikalle Pair had 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Cash had 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Elyssa Teel had 3 points and 2 rebounds.

Jaden Redus had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals.

Teagan Dixon had 2 rebounds.

Grove 36, Stilwell 34

The Lady Red matched up with a very good Stilwell team featuring a record of 15-10. The game was close with Stilwell up 14-9 after the first quarter and up 23-17 at halftime.

The Lady Red had to make some adjustments and pick up their defensive intensity coming out of halftime.

They were able to do just that holding Stilwell to just 3 points in the third quarter.

Macee Barnes grabbed an offensive rebound at the top of the key and went the full length of the floor uncontested to take the lead 28-26. The score would hold going into the fourth quarter.

Up 28-27, Lady Red senior Teagan Dixon rotated up from her own free throw line in the press and stole a Stilwell reversal to score two points.

On the ensuing possession, Dixon again jumped a Stilwell pass up the sideline and took it all the way for two more points and a Stilwell timeout. The Lady Red were now up 32-27.

Stilwell chipped away at the five point lead after Elizabeth Cash made a basket inside the lane. With the score 34-32 in favor of the Lady Red, Stilwell tied it up with a mid-range jump shot.

The Lady Red lost the ball on the next possession but were able to hold strong defensively. They were able to contest at least five different Stilwell shots in the chaos that ensues at the end of a basketball game before Barnes was able to secure a defensive rebound.

The Lady Red called a timeout to let the game calm down and get everyone back on the same page. Head coach Richard Bassett drew up a play for a game winning shot.

As the Lady Red executed the play, Stilwell surprised them with a trap in the corner. Coach Bassett was able to call a quick timeout before the Lady Red lost possession or ran out of time and got another chance to draw up a play with 1.0 seconds left in a tie game.

The ball was inbounded from the baseline under the Stilwell basket. Senior point guard Jaden Redus was tasked with inbounding the ball. Rory Geer started on the opposite block, and worked across the lane off a pick from Cash.

Redus lobbed a pass in front of Geer allowing her to keep her feet set for a quick shot from mid-range between the elbow and baseline on the right side. Geer got the off over a double team and nailed the game winning basket giving the Lady Red the 36-34 victory.

Geer finished with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Cash had 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Macee Barnes had 4 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Dixon had 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Redus had 3 points and 2 assists.

Mikalle Pair had 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The win put the Lady Red in the Championship of the Consolation D Bracket.

Grove 63, Catoosa 32

The Lady Red didn’t wait around to take control of the Championship Game of the Consolation D Bracket. The Lady Red took an immediate lead and pushed their lead to 38 points over the course of the game.

The Lady Red were up 19-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Red were up 32-10 at halftime. And up 50-19 ending the third quarter.

Grove shot 56.4 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point land. They also made 18 free throws.

Rory Geer had a season high 29 points making 9 of 14 shots and 11 of 13 free throws. She had 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 steals.

Macee Barnes had 17 points including 4 three-pointers. She also had 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Elizabeth Cash had 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block.

Mikalle Pair had 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Kolby Boyett had 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Elyssa Teel had 3 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Megan Gibbs had 2 points and 1 rebound.

Ava Sarwinski had 1 assist in her first varsity game back from an ankle injury.

Dawn Blake had 1 rebound and 1 steal.

Teagan Dixon had 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 7 deflections in 14 minutes.

Jaden Redus had 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Anna Bacon had 2 steals.

Baylee Gregg had 1 assist.

Emily Blaine also saw time in the game.